Realtor stabbed to death in Dammaiguda 

A realtor from Chakripuram was stabbed by unknown persons in Jawahar Nagar police limits late on Friday. The victim, identified as Raghupathi (45), breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Somajiguda.

According to police, the incident was reported around midnight. He was initially admitted to a local hospital, but owing to his critical condition, it was suggested that he be moved to an advanced facility.

Police suspect the role of at least three persons in the attack. Raghupathi, along with some of his associates, was near the filling station at Dammaiguda.

Jawahar Nagar police said two of the suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Past rivalry between the groups is suspected to be the motive. Police have opened an investigation into the murder.