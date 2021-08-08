Realtor rescued in less than 3 hours of kidnap

Hyderabad

Former constable had financial disputes with victim

In an operation that involved a car chase, the Nirmal police in north Telangana rescued a realtor from the clutches of kidnappers in less than three hours after he was abducted from his residence in the town.

The accused, Krishan Rao, a former constable who was removed from service in Medak, had financial disputes with the victim, Vijay Deshpande, who reportedly owed over ₹2.20 crore to the former.

The accused along with his friends hatched a plan to kidnap Mr. Deshpande in the hope of recovering the money from his friends and family, Nirmal Superintendent of Police Ch. Praveen Kumar told The Hindu.

He said that around 6.30 a.m., the kidnappers entered the victim’s apartment complex and an hour later, forced Mr. Deshpande into a car and took him away.

Soon after getting information about the offence, police alerted all toll gates and instructed them not to allow the suspecting cars cross the gates. However, the cars managed to breach Nirmal toll gate and went towards Hyderabad. “Initially, we suspected that he was being taken to Maharashtra, but movement of vehicles at Nirmal toll gate confirmed that the victim was being taken to Hyderabad. We alerted all police stations en route,” Mr. Kumar said.

By 10.30 a.m., Nirmal police in association with their counterparts at Gajwel managed to intercept the vehicles at Toopran toll gate and rescued Mr. Deshpande, he said. The victim was reunited with his family in the presence of Mr. Kumar, who led the rescue operation.