Realtor held in cheating case

05 December 2021 20:48 IST

A 37-year-old realtor was arrested by Hyderabad Central Crime station police in connection with a cheating case.

The arrested accused Syed Shahid from Aghapura, along with his associate Pediripati Shekar Goud, hatched a plan to earn money by dealing with disputed plots, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said. He said the duo shared the amount in 60:40 ratio. They prepared a fake and forged agreement of sale of open plot of 1,500 square yards of a private Company at Moosapet village as part of their plan with common intention and approached the complainant, a businessman from Banjara Hills. The duo offered the open plot for sale for ₹11.25 crore. Believing them, the complainant paid an amount of total Rs. 1,10,00,000 in advance, and later realised that he was cheated, Mr Mohanty said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Goud too was arrested on November 8. Earlier, Shahed was involved in a cheating by taking ₹11.50 lakh from one victim from Begum Bazaar and one assault case for attacking a private employee.

