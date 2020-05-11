Realtor held for sending obscene videos to woman

A 50-year-old realtor from Kukatpally was booked by the Punjagutta police on Monday for sending obsence videos to a woman though WhatsApp.

The accused, Ravi Prasad, last week sent two adult video clippings to a 40-year-old woman after getting her number from Facebook, police said.

On Wednesday evening, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint. “When she called the accused and confronted about his mischievous act, he couldn't explain his actions. He was unable to justify and asked us to proceed in whatever way we can,” she told the police in her complainant copy.

A case was registered and Prasad was brought to the police station.

“Minutes after sending the videos, he deleted them, but by then she took the screen shots,” the police said.