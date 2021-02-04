Realtor held for attacking woman with axe

Hyderabad

04 February 2021 00:21 IST

A 25-year-old realtor was arrested by Meerpet police on Wednesday for attacking a married woman he ‘loves’ with an axe on Monday.

The accused, Cheruku Rahul Goud from Abdullapurmet village, came to know about the victim through a family friend and since then, used to visit her house to attend their family functions and got her contact number, police said. Soon, he started harassing her over calls and asked her to live with him.

A few days ago, he went to her house and warned to defame her in front of her husband, after which, she approached Meerpet police and lodged a complaint against him. A case under Nirbhaya Act was registered and Goud was remanded to judicial custody. He bore a grudge and hatched a plan to eliminate her.

Advertising

Advertising

“As per the plan, three days ago, he purchased an axe near BN Reddy Nagar crossroads and went to her house around 6.45 p.m. on Monday, attacked her and fled,” the investigators said.

She suffered bleeding injuries on her right shoulder, elbow and palm and was rushed to a private hospital. Her condition is said to be stable, they said.