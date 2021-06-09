Realtor found dead

A realtor was found dead in Kowkoor forest area under Jawaharnagar police station limits here on Wednesday. As per the police, the victim, Bobili Naveen Reddy, ended his life, owing to debts, by consuming poison near a dargah in the forest area. “He suffered losses in the real estate business and was depressed to clear debts, hence resorted to the extreme step,” Reddy’s wife Bobili Banjara Kar told police. (Contact nos. of Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni -- 914066202000 and 6666 1117)
