Realtor found dead in Nalgonda

A town-based realtor, Soma Keshavulu, 36, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence here on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim did not have any visible injuries on his body and it is suspected that he may have died due to strangulation. The crime scene also had huge amounts of chilli powder, which the police suspect was smeared in the victim’s eyes, or was being used to mislead the investigation.

According to preliminary information gathered by the police from victim’s family and neighbours, Keshavulu came out of bedroom at around 10.30 p.m. for his usual smoke before going to bed. And as a habit, he would bolt the bedroom door and return soon. But this time, he did not go back, and was found dead in the verandah by neighbours and his wife Ramya, who alerted them at around 3 a.m. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gangaram said scientific evidence, including the recent call logs of victim’s wife, were being scrutinised.