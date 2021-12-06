Realtor dodged traffic enforcement while pub-hopping

Tried to escape from police by parking his damaged car in the cellar of a residential complex

While hopping from one pub to another in the western part of the city on Sunday night, before hitting two youngsters with his Porsche Cayenne in an inebriated condition at Banjara Hills, the 29-year-old realtor managed to escape the drunk driving checks by traffic police.

Bazar Rohit Goud, director of EVL Projects Private Limited, along with a bunch of friends went to a bar on Road No. 46 of Jubilee Hills, where they spent nearly two hours and left the place around 8 p.m. and went to another bar in the next lane – on Road No.45. “Goud and his friends left the place at about 11 p.m. and went to a star hotel in Banjara Hills,” Banjara Hills inspector P Shiva Chandra said.

The group spent nearly one-and-half hours there before dispersing to their respective destinations.

However, Goud and one of his friends Sai Suman (27), a resident of Karmanghat, decided to have dinner at a star hotel on Road No.2 of Banjara Hills and started driving towards KBR Park. A few metres before their destination, the accused knocked down Ayodhya Rai (26) and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29) who were crossing the road and hit them; as a result, the duo died on the spot.

“Their desire to have a late-night dinner at a star hotel by driving the car under the influence of alcohol had led to the tragic death of two youths,” police said.

Tried to escape

Immediately after causing the accident, the realtor tried to escape from the police by randomly parking his damaged Porsche in the cellar of a residential complex at Jubilee Hills.

However, the drunk driver was ignorant of being tailed by a police vehicle. While he was crossing the KBR Park junction, the patrolling team of Jubilee Hills police got suspicious on noticing a damaged high-end car and followed it.

The team captured the photographs of the car and contacted the neighbouring Banjara Hills police to know whether there was any road accident within their limits. Soon, the Banjara Hills team confirmed the details and apprehended Goud and Suman.