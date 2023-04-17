Realtor booked for duping, absconding

April 17, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Miyapur police booked a realtor for allegedly cheating people to the tune of ₹25 lakh.

A cheating case was filed on Sunday when about 20 people went to the Miyapur police station and alleged that Jani Basha, 40, owner of Mythri projects, had promised them flats in his real estate ventures, took money and later absconded.

Based on their complaint, the realtor was booked under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and an investigation was launched. Police are on the lookout for him.

