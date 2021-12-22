Realtor aspiring to be ‘don’ held

He had bought pistols, ammunition to murder a history sheeter: police

A realtor was arrested and two pistol and 44 live rounds of ammunition were seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is Farook Ahmed (44) and goes by aliases Javeed and Saithan Farook. A native of Mahbubnagar, the accused is a resident of Gagan Pahad. He was apprehended after a during a joint operation of the Shamshabad Special Operations Team and RGIA Police Station.

According to police, the accused is involved in as many as 11 cases registered previously against him. These include those at Kalwakurthy, Vangoor, Saifabad, Humayun Nagar, Nampally and Saifabad. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act in some of these 11 cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) N. Prakash Reddy said that Farook left for Saudi Arabia in 2005 to earn a livelihood. In 2011, he returned, got married, and entered the real estate business but lost money. He then began borrowing money from people in Mahbubnagar but failed to return it, police said. In 2016, he a bought a firearm from one Khadeer and murdered two people on the same day, and was sent to jail, police added.

Police said that after his release, he procured three firearms from Faisal and Khaled who are from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He then began to commit robberies and extortion using those firearms. He was detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2018. After his release the following year, he bought two firearms from Faisal for committing further offences, police said.

In the latest case, police said the accused met two persons named Jaber and Kaleemuddin in connection with settling grudges against a history sheeter of Rajendranagar Police Station identified as Murtuza. He bought two pistols and 44 live rounds from Faisal.

Murtuza, police said, informed the Task Force and the accused was apprehended. He was interrogated and released.

Police said that the accused got to know that Murtuza planned to get rid of him. In order to thwart his plans, the accused planned to murder Murtuza with the help of his accomplices, and was busy in recce activity for eight days, police said. This would have earned him the reputation of a fierce ‘don’ and helped him in his real estate business, police added.