Reallotment for employees begins

HYDERABAD

11 December 2021 22:31 IST

Government invites options from employees

An elaborate process aimed at re-allotment of government employees in 33 new districts as part of implementation of the new zonal system of employment began on Saturday.

District level committees headed by Collectors and comprising officers of various departments today started considering options given by employees to their native districts.

The process will continue till December 15.

Advertising

Advertising

With the erstwhile ten districts as units, the government had invited in prescribed proforma till Friday options from employees for allotment to new districts within the erstwhile districts where they were already working.

The employees were asked to give their preferences on a scale of one to five.

Sources said the employees were proposed to be allotted on the basis of the seniority of service in the erstwhile district.

The district committees of erstwhile Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy updated the seniority list and displayed them outside Collectorates on Friday. The remaining districts were expected to follow suit from Saturday.

The panels also considered claims of physically challenged employees, employees who had special children, widows who were appointed on compassionate grounds, employees suffering from cancer and those who underwent neurosurgery, kidney and liver transplant and open heart surgery.

The decision of the government to re-allot employees on the basis of seniority was resented by unions as juniors stood to lose out.

Their first preference claims may not be addressed in the midst of seniority on one hand and select considerations on the other.

The unions expressed anger that it was a futile exercise because the junior staff was anyway working somewhere in erstwhile district.

Their eagerness for state government employees for working in their native places after reorganisation of districts into thirty three new units went unaddressed.