Reality tech firm unveils digital twin of Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah’s tomb

February 13, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A digital twin of the Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah’s tomb was unveiled on Tuesday evening by a reality technology company, Hexagon in Hyderabad.

“This presentation shows how heritage brings value to the community, make it virtually available and accessible to people across the world,” said Paolo Guglielmini, CEO of Hexagon while unveiling the presentation. The digital twin gives the option of seeing the tomb of the founder of Hyderabad and fifth king of Qutb Shahi dynasty that ruled the Golconda kingdom from inside and outside from different perspectives.

“Using a set of digital devices, some stationary, some mobile and some aerial to capture the tomb from both within and outside, Hexagon recreated the digital twin with over 10.7 billion data points. Then this data captured over three days were merged to create the digital twin,” said Navaneet Mishra of Hexagon R&D.

“We have been speaking about digital twins for healthcare and precision medicine. But this is new and shows what is possible for smart cities context to make, model and recreate heritage sites. Digital twins can be used in many other contexts while retaining our focus on health care,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT Department during the unveiling ceremony.