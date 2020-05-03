Real figures of COVID-19 hushed up: Congress leader

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that both the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the State were hand-in-glove to hush up the real statistics pertaining to COVID-19 infection.

After distributing sanitisers and masks in Secunderabad Assembly segment on Sunday, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that the State government was not conducting COVID-19 tests in adequate quantity only to avoid the increase in number of positive cases. “In order to see low figures, KCR government is actually trying to hide COVID-19 patients. Once the lockdown gets over, those untested and untreated patients will play havoc in the entire society,” he feared.

The Congress leader said that there were multiple cases of community transmission in Telangana and other parts of the country although we never acknowledged coronavirus entering the third stage. There were at least 22 COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana with no travel history. Instead of sounding an alert, the State government has simply entered into a denial mode, he claimed.

“Doctors for Seva”, an NGO, has pointed out not only the ‘under-testing for COVID-19 in Telangana, but also the under-reporting.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) did not do its job properly and they did not seek any answers from the State government on real issues. Why the IMCT did did not question the State government on low percentage of testing? Why the Central Team was silent on open violation of ICMR guidelines which says that all pregnant women in containment areas or clusters should be tested, he asked.