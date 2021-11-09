Real estate dealer arrested for forgery
The Central Crime Station on Tuesday arrested Pediripati Shekar Goud, who is accused forging documents to sell land parcels.
According to the police, the 38-year-old accused, who is a resident of Thondupally village, is in real estate business, and managing director of a private TV channel in Shamshabad. He is engaged in dealing with disputed lands, police added.
Shekar, along with another accused, allegedly prepared a fake and forged agreement of sale of an open plot of land of around 1,500 square yards of a private company in Moosapet. They then allegedly approached a businessman and offered to sell the plot of land for ₹ 11.25 crore. The victim then paid ₹ 1.10 crore as an advance.
Police said that they were acting on a complaint filed by the businessman. A case under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code was booked.