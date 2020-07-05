Real estate broker held for raping minor

Hyderabad

05 July 2020 21:52 IST

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her mother’s ‘boyfriend’ at Srinivasapuram Colony in Vanasthalipuram.

According to police, Gadusu Narsimha Yadav (50), a real estate broker from Patelguda of Ibrahimpatnam, raped the girl on June 22, in the absence of her mother. He threatened her to kill her in case she reveals about the offence to the family or friends.

However, the incident came to light only on Sunday morning when the girl’s mother noticed that she was upset for the past few days and asked her the reasons. Much later, the teenager narrated the whole incident to the mother, following which she lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police, based on which a case under Sections 376 (2) (n) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act, was booked against Yadav.

Police said that for the past 10 years, the mother along with her two children was living separately from her husband due to family disputes. “Later she made acquaintance with Yadav, who frequently visited her house seeking sexual favours. When she denied him, he threatened her with dire consequences and sexually assaulted her by blackmailing,” police said quoting the mother’s complaint copy.