Ready to sacrifice my life, says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said he was ready to “sacrifice” his life for the sake of the poor and downtrodden and asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to decide the “date, place and time”.

“I am ready to come to Pragati Bhavan or the farm house to give up my life for the sake of the people and for my party,” he said, while addressing a ‘Drum Beats’ rally organised by the party’s SC morcha cell from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Basheerbagh to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to demand the TRS Government to re-start the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ programme.

The BJP leader was responding to Mr. Rao’s remarks against him at a press meet on Monday and said the entire TS society was shocked at the “language” spoken by the Chief Minister and vowed that his party “would not sleep” and would not let the former sleep till his assurances to the Dalits are fulfilled.

“He (Mr. Rao) has to reveal the reasons for not making Dalit as CM? What is this great secret which cannot be shared? Or, does he think Dalits are not capable to become the CM? Dalits supported TRS believing assurances including the three acre land. The bypoll is over when will Dalit Bandhu begin? Stop giving excuses, we demand same benefit be given to Dalits across TS and with cheque powers. Our drumbeats will keep reminding CM of his promise,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

Mr. Rao should clarify if he was going to provide succour to farmers sitting on their paddy mounds or not instead of throwing the blame on the Centre, he said and vowed not to rest till the TRS regime was ousted. National general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Centre is keeping track of the corruption and loot of the public money in TS.

“There is a bigger government in Delhi and those responsible for squandering funds meant for welfare and development of Telangana people will be sent to jail,” he said. Former MP Vijayashanti labelled Mr. Rao as “Tourist CM” for coming out “once in a while” to lash out at opponents with invectives but said the BJP was not going to spare the corrupt deals of TRS government.

Former Minister E. Rajender said the Huzurabad bypoll was the first blow to the Mr. Rao regime and its dismantling has began. Former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, SC morcha president K. Basha and others also spoke.

Million March

TS BJP would hold round table meetings including at the universities and public libraries to invite students and unemployed to participate in the proposed ‘Million March’ of the unemployed youth to be held on Nov.16 on Tank Bund. General secretary D. Pradeep Kumar and other leaders released a poster for the programme at the party office on Tuesday and charged the TRS Government of forgetting the promise of filling the vacancies in the departments in the last seven years forcing the youth to resort to extreme steps.