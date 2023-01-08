ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to fight “Kurukshetra battle”: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

January 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KHAMMAM

State government scaled down his security couple of days ago

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the next Assembly elections due this year as ‘Kurukshetra battle’, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reiterated that he would fight the next elections (Kurukshetra battle).

“I will live up to your expectations and continue to serve you with diligence,” he said while addressing a seminar organised by a private coaching academy in Khammam on Sunday.

Mr Reddy’s comments come just a few days after his security was ‘scaled down’ by the persons at the helm in the State.

Addressing a well-attended seminar, he said: “I will enter the Kurukshetram with the blessings of people of the old undivided Khammam district and fulfill their aspirations.”

“I always remained accessible to people helping them through thick and thin for all these years,” he said, adding that he was ready to fight the ‘electoral battle’ with the blessings of people of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

