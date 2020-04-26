Ready to donate plasma for therapy: Tablighi Jamaat

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Tablighi Jamaat is ready to cooperate with the State government and donate plasma for convalescent plasma therapy trials to treat COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior Tablighi Jamaat worker said that three mosques had served as quarantine centres for workers and others as well.

He said that if and when the State government requires plasma donations, workers who were quarantined, and also those who were discharged after being treated for COVID-19, would donate. “In letter dated April 21, Maulana Saad (emir of the organisation) encouraged us to cooperate with the authorities and donate plasma to help other COVID-19 patients. We are more than willing to do that, if this is required from us. We will motivate our workers to donate. To spread awareness, we will speak to the emirs of different areas in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and work with the governments as we have done in the past,” said Masood Junaidi, a senior Tablighi Jamaat worker, who is also a businessman.

‘Not about religion’

He said that once the State government gives the nod, each district and city and neighbourhood emir would convince workers to come forward and volunteer. “This is not about religion. It is about helping one another,” he said.

In the recent past, at least three mosques of the Tablighi Jamaat were turned into quarantine centres. These include the Jama Masjid Moazzampura in Mallepally and the Masjid-e-Alamgir in Shanti Nagar.