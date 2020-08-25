Ready master plan for Pharma City: Minister

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020

‘Project should be of international standards and pollution-free’

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for developing the upcoming Pharma City project as per international standards and make it pollution-free.

“Officials of the Industries department had visited several industrial clusters within the country and abroad and studied their operations. Pharma City coming up near Hyderabad should also be of the same standards,” he said.

The Minister reviewed the progress of Pharma City works with senior officials on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and secretaries of Finance, Industries, Municipal Administration and other departments, participated in the meeting.

The officials briefed the Minister about the brisk pace at which the works relating to basic infrastructure in the Pharma City were progressing and informed that several companies, including MNCS, evinced keen interest in setting up their units there.

He recalled that several aspects including wind flow had been taken into consideration for Pharma City and the master plan had incorporated the best practices that should be set up in the initiative.

He wanted a centralised treatment facility in Pharma City so that treatment methods of international standards could be put in place so that there was no cause of concern in respect to environment issues.

Steps were being taken to ensure that people working in Pharma City were provided housing and other facilities within the same area and this would in turn lead to setting up of high quality educational institutions around the project.