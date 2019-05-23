Ready for the sweet taste of victory

Who wins doesn't matter. The winner will buy sweets. This is the motto sweet makers in the city are following as they are working towards creating extra stocks for the counting day on Thursday.

“We are prepared for the expected rush and we are working towards creating extra stocks for the day,” said a spokesperson of Pulla Reddy Sweets in Somajiguda area. Hours before the elections results are going to be declared, workers in the factory were working double shift to churn out extra quantity of sweets.

“Motichur laddo, kaju barfi and kalakand are the preferred sweets for distribution and we are preparing the stocks of those sweets. We don't have orders as of now but we are expecting big business tomorrow,” said the spokesperson.

Other sweet shop owners were guarded in their replies. “Yes. We have a few orders and we are preparing the sweets at our Kukatpally facility. But we cannot disclose who gave the orders. We need three hours notice to cook and ready higher quantities of sweets. So, we can dish out more even if we get a big order in the morning,” said a spokesman for Almond House.