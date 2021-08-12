Ready for CBI probe: Eatala

HYDERABAD

12 August 2021 23:38 IST

Former health minister Eatala Rajender challenged the TRS government to order a CBI probe into his assets since 2003 and also a High Court judge to look into the assets of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family on Thursday. “I am also ready for a public debate at Abids crossroads on the charges levelled against me to know the truth,” he said, at a press meet in Huzurabad.

Stung by the comments made by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, the BJP leader said he was a self-made businessman much before he joined politics with his wife and son continuing to look after the flourishing poultry business. “ I have refrained from making personal attacks so far but the Ministers and TRS MLAs have been using vituperative language against me. Mr. Rao has been uttering lies and falsehood expecting people to believe him,” he said.

He had tried to bring about development to his constituency sincerely despite constraints on par with the works being done in the constituencies of KCR, KTR and Harish Rao of Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet. “In those constituencies some of the big time contractors who garnered huge contracts built the two-bedroom houses whereas none of the contractors here were part of the big time projects,” he said.

Giving specific examples on how the Chief Minister and his son K.T. Rama Rao had thwarted his plans to take up more development and welfare schemes to the constituency, he advised Mr. Harish Rao to hold his horses since it was only a matter of time before he too was shown the door. “He is dreaming of taking over the party some day but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is ensuring the TRS loses people’s faith,” he added.

At a separate press conference, former MP and another senior leader Vivek Venkatswamy said Finance Minister Harish Rao would be made scapegoat if the Huzurabad byelection was lost. “The electoral battle is going to be between Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who owns 2,000 acres obtained through illegal means and Mr. Rajender who has 200 acres earned through hard work,” he said.