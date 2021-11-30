Ready for any debate with KCR: Kishan Reddy

‘Debate should be done in a civilised manner’

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, said he was ready for any kind of debate with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial in front of the Legislative Assembly and in the presence of senior journalists.

“The only condition is the debate should be done in a civilised manner without resorting to abusive language because I am not adept at it and will lose as I cannot match him,” he remarked, talking to the media in New Delhi.

“Mr. Rao, I feel, has only lowered the stature of the post he is in, with his vituperative comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me. I leave it for the Telangana people to judge, but we are ready to take any insults for the sake of people and I will continue to strive for the welfare and development of TS,” he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that all he had stated was that the Centre was ready to buy every single grain of paddy this season to bolster the farmers’ confidence and about the Chief Minister feeling ‘insecure’ following the Huzurabad bypoll loss, hence resorting to criticising the Centre.

“Isn’t there a civilised manner for criticism? I was an MLA for 15 years, I had never used foul language against anyone. In fact, I had apologised once when I rushed into the well of the House,” he recalled. The Minister regretted that neither the CM nor the Chief Secretary tried to seek his help or contact him during their visits to Delhi.

“I never got an appointment with Mr. Rao till date and could not get to speak to him on phone either after I became a Central minister. I hail from a farmer’s family and came up the hard way. Maybe, he thinks I am too small a person,” he said. The Centre was ready to assist the government in ensuring quality paddy seeds to the farmers to prevent broken rice production forcing the millers to go for parboiled rice, he added.

Meanwhile the entire top BJP leadership from the TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to G. Narayana Reddy to P. Sudhakar Reddy and others condemned the CM’s remarks on Mr. Kishan Reddy. Mr. Sanjay Kumar said his party will take the government to task if it shuts down procurement centres.

“Looks like Mr. Rao had lost his moorings post the Huzurabad bypoll defeat and wishes to divert people’s attention from seeking Dalit Bandhu. What if we too reply in the same manner?,” he said, at another press conference. Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have grown more paddy but only TS which is sixth in production seems to be having a procurement crises, he said.

“What is the alternate plan if paddy is not to be raised? Have the farmers been educated about any new strategy?”, he asked. He contested the claims of free power supply and sought how the ₹45,000 crore losses to the power distribution companies are sought to be bridged.