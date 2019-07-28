‘Reading habit among judges, lawyers will reduce delay in courts’

Judges of the Supreme Court of India on Sunday stressed the need for quick disposal of cases, how litigant public develop impressions on the legal system, importance of learning and other aspects related to dealing with people who approach lawyers at the inauguration of City Civil Courts Complex Phase-II in Secunderabad.

Justice N. V. Ramana of the Supreme Court inaugurated the courts complex in the presence of Justices L Nageswara Rao and R Subhash Reddy of the Supreme Court. Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar of the High Court were present on the occasion.

Stating that litigant public was only concerned about their cases and delay, Justice Subhash Reddy said that reading habit among judges and advocates was on the downward trend, which was leading to delay.

“If we go through papers in advance, we can cut short the delay. The habit has to be improved by all judges and advocates,” he said. Pointing out that there was a strong notion that civil cases were delayed, he appealed for dispelling that notion.

Important role

Justice Nageswara Rao said that lawyers played an important role in administration of justice and that courts could not function without them. “We exist for the service of society through administration of justice. If you don’t play your part well, the chariot of justice will never move,” he said.

Justice N. V. Ramana said that if common people had a bad experience when they met a lawyer or visited a junior civil judge court, they would feel that everything was not good. He said everyone wanted to live in peace and people would not come to courts with their grievances unless compelled and there was no other option. “It is not a good sign if you don’t treat them or behave with them properly,” said Justice Ramana.