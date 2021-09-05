Readers Mail

05 September 2021 18:32 IST

School confusion

While the High Court order has stated that going to school is not compulsory, offline classes which started from September 1 has caused much confusion to children and parents. No one is assuring complete safety and experts have warned of likelihood of infection. Teachers are also burdened with additional task of identifying students having fever, cough and cold as if they were physicians. The students are thus divided into two groups by the HC order, as school-going or staying at home for online studies. It is requested that HC pass fresh guidelines to the managements on provision of both offline and online classes.

G. Murali Mohan Rao,

New Bowenpalli

Horrible roads

The main and internal roads in Nalgonda are in a horrible condition. Media news coverage and representations to officials by people, voluntary organisations and political parties have had no response even as the recent rains further damaged the roads. Occasionally, the municipal staff fills potholes but they do not last long. Till the ongoing highway works reach the town, the worst roads can be repaired with contingency or emergency funds of either municipality, District Collector or MLA constituency funds so that people can travel safely.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda

Tank Bund

With the Tank Bund being opened to pedestrians on Sunday, I suggest aesthetically designed foot over-bridges at regular intervals to ensure crossing from one side to another. The staircases on Upper and Lower Tank Bund should be renovated. A proper pavement in the lower tank bund from Katta Maisamma temple to All India Telaga Kapu Balija Sangham is needed. The wall of the Tank Bund can become a site for public art. The garbage dump near the Indira Park needs to relocated and the DBR Mills land can be developed into a park as also the road adjoining the cow shelter into roadside park on some stretches.

Arun Krishnan,

Lower Tank Bund

No response

Readers are writing about pertinent civic issues in these grievance columns but how far the authorities concerned are responding to these issues is difficult to assess. One such issue hanging fire in Suncity of Bandlaguda Jagir is that of roads. Despite numerous representations, the area lacks proper roads and sewerage lines while real estate development has been rapid. We are regular tax payers but have to put up with these issues.

Mohammed Ikramulla,

P&T Colony

Hyacinth removed

The hyacinth which covered the Chinarayani Cheruvu in Alwal was completely removed only after publication of my letter in Reader’s Mail column on July 26 (‘Clean up tank’). Thanks to The Hindu.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

