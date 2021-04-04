Readers Mail

Revive GIPT

It is heartening to note that the Chief Secretaries of AP and Telangana are to virtually meet on April 6 to sort out bilateral issues which include apportionment of institutions not listed anywhere. In this regard, I would like to highlight the manner in which TS government wound up the Government Institute of Printing Technology located on 14-acre prime land in East Marredpally. It was done discreetly through a government memo when in actuality and as per Reorganisation Act, it should have been done as a collective action. As per the Act, AP students have the provision to study for 10 years i.e. up to 2024, but instead, it was closed in early 2019. The AP government should revive this institute and facilitate the students to benefit by establishing an exclusive college for themselves in Amaravati or somewhere else. I request both governments to help interested students as 100% employment is guaranteed in this industry.

D. Nagarjuna,

Kushaiguda

Digital payment

Recently, I visited the railway reservation counter near Maitrivanam complex at Ameerpet to book a ticket. I intended to make the payment with my credit card when I was told that there are frequent problems with card payment. Sometimes, tickets are not printed even after card payment is accepted and that I may have to remake the payment to get the ticket, with the amount to be refunded later. On one hand, the Centre advises digital transactions and on the other, we have these issues. I request railway officials concerned to kindly set right this technical anomaly.

K.Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

No COVID safety

I have observed that department stores and banks have done away with safety precautions such as hand sanitisers and temperature control observation of visitors despite the raging second wave of coronavirus. In many bank branches, safety measures are being ignored with ATM and deposit machines located in congested corners making it impossible to protect oneself from coming in contact with others.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

Ramakrishnapuram

Mask etiquette

It is good to see Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajendra always wearing masks fully covering mouths and noses even while speaking even though they are frequently moving in risk zones of hospitals and mass gatherings. But, many other ministers and Opposition leaders either don’t wear mask at all or don’t wear it properly. Given the alarming second wave of coronavirus, leaders should wear masks compulsory fully covering mouth and nose, and this would serve as a good example for citizens to follow.

T.Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

