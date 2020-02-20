Readers Mail

20 February 2020 00:50 IST

Pay attention to park

The Pedda Tallakunta park at Attapur, Hyderguda, is designed for children’s recreational facilities and has a walking track of 500 metres. However, for the past year, drain water is being let into the pond inside the park causing a stench. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a health hazard. Repeated requests to divert the drainage flow has met with no response. I request the authorities concerned to take urgent action and develop it into an urban forestry park given that it is spread over seven acres.

P. Veera Reddy, Advertising Advertising

Hyderguda

Complete footpath works

The footpath along the NGRI needs to be completed near the Hanuman temple up to the NGRI second gate which will help pedestrians walk safely since it is a busy road. It is also necessary to install speed-breakers to control the heavy traffic apart from providing zebra crossings at the stretch to enable us to cross the road.

A.M. Dayal,

Habsiguda

Traffic signal needed

The Indira Gandhi statue crossroads in Alwal that links one to Suchitra Centre, Alwal main road, Suryanagar colony and the Secunderabad Cantonment area has become a busy centre. While a traffic policeman is deployed at times, there is an urgent need for a signal to regulate the heavy traffic.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Macha Bolarum

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)