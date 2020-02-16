Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Morning metro

Now that all the three sections of the metro rail are operational and connect the major rail/bus terminals of the city, it would be prudent if the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities introduce skeletal services from 4 a.m to 6 a.m. Considering the fact that several long distance buses/trains arrive in the city quite early in the morning, it would be of immense help to passengers to comfortably avail the services of metro rather than wait for autorickshaws and buses.

Aditya S. Nivarthilat,

Saifabad

Walkers’ zone

The straight stretch of road from Kachiguda crossroads to Koti covering the main market areas of Sultan Bazar and Bade Chowdi underneath the metro line should be developed as walkers’ shopping street with plantations, streetlights and chairs on the lines of Karolbagh in Delhi and Mahatma Marg at Gangtok.

Since this shopping street is the heritage of Hyderabad, it needs to be protected and given a facelift, so that it transforms into a walkers’ zone.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Prompt service

This is about a recent, pleasant experience after dialling 100. On the morning of February 12, when a large tree fell across our lane completely blocking the road opposite the Jagannath temple. We were completely cut off and as the tree fell on the service electric wire, the entire power supply was cut off. However, within 10 minutes of dialling 100, we had a disaster response team at the site. They removed the tree within half hour and power was restored. Kudos!

V. Rajagopal,

Banjara Hills

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)