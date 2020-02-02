Readers’ Mail - Hyderabad

No footpaths

Many roads in our colony just like in many others lack footpaths and the road is not extended from wall to wall. As a result, municipality and the Cantonment staff, while sweeping, push the dirt and dust into corners and within a couple of hours, it finds its way back on the road. I urge the authorities concerned to instruct the staff to ensure full-width roads throughout. Instead of cutting/trimming trees, they can put insulated covering for electrical and cable wires passing through.

G. Murali Mohan Rao,

New Bowenpally

Barricade misuse

Some people are seen misusing public property, particularly police barricades of Telangana State Police in downtown Hyderabad for personal use. They appear to be either homeless or beggars, who can be found sleeping under the barricades. Can the authorities concerned take action and keep the area clean?

Syed Hameeduddin Quadri,

Hyderabad

