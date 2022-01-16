Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

16 January 2022 23:42 IST

RTO slot booking

The RTO website has a facility to allow booking of slots in advance and register for service required after online payment. I booked a 1:50 p.m. to 2 p.m. slot for driving licence. But the clerk at the counter said the system was closed from the department’s end at 1:55 p.m. and no more forms could be accepted. As a result, many were turned back. When slot is given for 10 minutes, it’s the responsibility of the department to see to it that forms are accepted. Plus, asking for additional forms is nothing short of harassment. Let’s hope the Transport department sets up a user-friendly interface for its users with courteous staff at its counters.

Kumar Shastri, Advertising Advertising

Moula Ali

Greenery vs graft

When crores of public money are spent on plantation of saplings under Haritha Haram annually, protection of decades-old trees with implementation of relevant laws is the least that is expected. Compensatory plantation is prescribed essentially to avoid felling of trees by institutions and individuals as an environment protection act. Non-availabilty of full and authentic data in the State capital itselfreflects the casual attitude of officials concerned. The Chief Minister should look into this since there is every danger of well-intended greenery plans becoming a source of corruption.

M.V.Nagavender Rao,

Anandnagar

Auto windows

I have been repeatedly pleading to the police department,through these columns, with regard to autorickshaws. My grudge is, almost all autosdo not have transparent windows on the rear side. Even if some of them do, they are plastered with posters. The provision of these transparent windows, be it glass or plastic, will not only enable commuters behind them avoid reckless overtaking and accidents, but anti-social activities, if any, can also be detected. I hope the new police commissioner will look into my suggestion.

M.V. Hanumantha Rao,

Alwal

Wrong khata

I have agricultural land in Shamshabad mandal and received a message on my phone on December 23 from VK-TSAGRI and from CP-Govt TS stating that ₹8,000 is remitted in TSAB Khata no. 1402 under Rythu Bandhu (Yasangi 2021). This is not my khata number. I request the government to ensure that the amount is not misused.

Beyabani,

Hyderabad

