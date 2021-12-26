Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

26 December 2021 19:11 IST

Bitter winter

It is so sad to see the destitute as well as homeless street vendors sleeping on the footpaths and subways, covering themselves and their children in hard sheets, in this bone-chilling winter. Let us mark this X-mas celebration and holiday season by lending a helping hand to them by at least providing them thick blankets. Municipal authorities concerned may kindly shift them to the nearest shelter homes to survive the winter.

Shiju. N.T,

West Maredpally

Illegal digging

There has been some illegal digging of the Temple Road of Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Malkajgiri where hundreds come for darshan daily. We, the residents of Anandbagh, have protested and stopped the work as the colony requires proper roads, drinking water and sewerage connections urgently before any other major project is taken up.

K.V. Suresh,

Anandbagh.

No relief

When new Revenue Act was passed by the Telangana government, people, especially ‘pattadars’ like me, had great expectation of justice in getting back lands which are occupied by land grabbers in collusion with corrupt revenue staff through record-tampering. We expected thorough checking of revenue records from 1950 and physical survey of lands but till date, the problem exists with continuous suffering of victims like me in mandals like Abdulapurmet and Hayatnagar of Rangareddy district.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

High prices

The weekly ‘Wednesday market’ at the old and new MIG colonies, BHEL quarters is a popular one for people living here and in surrounding localities for buying fresh vegetables, fish, mutton, chicken, fruits, etc. It was closed since the pandemic outbreak. Earlier, a large number of farmers used to sell their produce at reasonable prices. Recently, the market was reopened after 20 months and it appears instead of farmers, greedy and dishonest retail vendors have taken over the space selling the same goods at exorbitant prices. I urge the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to restore the sale of vegetables, etc. directly by farmers.

P.O. Koshy,

BHEL, R.C. Puram

Grievance heard

I would like to thank The Hindu for publishing my letter ‘Reconsider Widening’ dated December 20 in these columns. My concerns expressed in your esteemed columns have been heard and the proposed road-widening plan at the Fever Hospital crossroads now stands cancelled by the GHMC. This decision has come as a big relief to residents and commercial establishments of the area.

Parimala G.Tadas,

AS Rao Nagar

