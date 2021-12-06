Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

06 December 2021 00:13 IST

Omicron concerns

The new COVID variant, Omicron, is spreading fast in a few countries, and if we are not careful, the situation is likely to be very serious. Wearing a mask is the first line of defence and taking the two doses of vaccine as well as avoiding large gatherings and crowds is the need of the hour. While our government needs to step up vaccination drives, I request for imposition of strict rules with regard to restricting the number of people at social gatherings to not more than 50 and ban New Year celebrations this time too. Sunday-Funday events at Tank Bund and Charminar should be stopped immediately.

Parimala G. Tadas, Advertising Advertising

A.S. Rao Nagar

Road stretch

Around one kilometre stretch of road on both sides between Himayatnagar ‘Y’ junction to Liberty Basheerbagh ‘T’ junction, which was in good condition, was scratched unnecessarily for a new layer of road about a week ago. But, this work has not been completed due to which it has become difficult as well as dangerous to drive vehicles. A lot of dust flies around, thanks to continuous traffic movement. I request the municipal authorities to look into this matter and complete the road quickly .

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

E-payment travail

I had booked two 3AC tickets on IRCTC website for travelling from Bengaluru to Secunderabad on November 21 (PNR 4321219258) and it was confirmed. On reaching Bengaluru railway station, however, I came to know that many berths were vacant in 2AC. I approached the TTE and requested him to accommodate us in it, and he agreed subject to payment of the difference in fare. But, I was asked to pay in cash only and told that online payment will not do. Since I did not have sufficient cash, I was denied the accommodation. I request the railway authorities to facilitate online payments.

V.G. Deshpande,

Warasiguda

Defunct escalator

Escalator on platform no.1 at the Secunderabad railway station is not functioning for the past several months and one has to walk up the stairs or use a lift to go to platform no.2 or onwards. It is most inconvenient, especially for senior citizens, women and children to walk such a distance to board trains from other platforms. It is shocking that the railway authorities have not taken steps to make it functional at such a major station, and more shocking is that many are disregarding COVID protocol of wearing masks at the station.

K.Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu. co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)