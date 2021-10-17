Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Free way for ambulances

I see ambulances struck in the middle of heavy traffic, honking for its free passage as it is caught up in jams due to non operative signals, unmanned crossroads, unhealthy roads and VIP movements. Other vehicles either in front or on the side cannot give space to it to slide out, despite their best intentions. I request GHMC and Traffic Police to develop a software to automatically turn signals green when the ambulances are near traffic posts. This could save the life of the patient in distress and minimise mortality rate.

Vithal G. Deshpande,

Warasiguda

Bus service

It is a longstanding demand of residents of Srinagar Colony, Keshav Nagar Colony and other immediate localities like Yellareddyguda to have a regular bus service towards Secunderabad. Citizens are forced to go to Ameerpet either on foot or by other buses/ shuttle autorickshaws for boarding buses now. May I therefore draw the kind attention of the TSRTC authorities to kindly consider running a regular service as buses can take a turn around Big Bazar and then take a U-turn near Ameerpet metro station towards Secunderabad?

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

Water Board welfare

HMWSSB bill welfare scheme announced by the government is a cumbersome and complicated exercise when it comes to filling details on the website for availing the same for multi-storey buildings. The registration process itself is exhaustive, since it has so many steps to follow before one can get registered successfully. Linkage of each flat owner using Aadhaar, PTIN to CAN could have been done away with, and a simple declaration of number of flats along with their PTIN numbers would have sufficed to calculate the water usage among the number of dwelling units. Since the customer is already paying property tax, there would be 100% transparency that only genuine owners will get the same. Hence, I request the Water Board to look into this aspect.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

Fuel prices

Fuel prices of petrol and diesel have crossed ₹100-mark whereas the LPG domestic cylinder is almost touching ₹950-a-cylinder. All these three are essential needs of citizens but both the Central and State governments are heavily taxing them as if they are some luxury items leading to rising costs of other commodities too. I appeal to the Supreme Court to come to the rescue of the common man and stop this irrational fuel price rise continuously by the governments.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

