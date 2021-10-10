Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Widen Stretch

Negotiating the stretch between Shenoy Nursing Home, East Marredpally, and Paradise is a nightmare for commuters especially during peak hours with traffic jams near St John’s Church being a daily nuisance. The main reason is the blockade at the church corner where the width is hardly 15 feet. The only solution is to widen the road by moving the compound wall by a few metres to allow free flow of traffic. Even the left turn is blocked for vehicles proceeding towards Paradise, Begumpet and beyond. I request the GHMC and Traffic Police to look into this issue.

N. Ramanathan,

Marredpally

Free left turn

Allowing vehicles coming from Jubilee Bus Station side and St Ann’s School road to get access to the main parking lot for JBS-Parade Ground metro station and vehicles from Paradise side taking the left turn arbitrarily is causing a lot of confusion. GHMC and Traffic Police should pre-empt any scope of accident at this point as it is often the confluence of vehicles coming from three opposite sides. A barricade or a traffic signal for vehicles from Paradise to JBS road needs to be put up to allow commuters access to the metro station.

Shiju T,

Secunderabad

Bus service

Vasavi Siva Nagar Colony is the second oldest place after Nagarjuna Nagar in Kushaiguda. Before COVID-19 pandemic, two services in the morning, two in the evening and one in the afternoon through Bus Nos. 15V, 17V and 3V were operated and catered to the residents of these two colonies. In the last five years, many new colonies have sprung up in addition to the ever-crowded D-Mart about 1 km from the colony. There are hundreds of apartments in these new colonies, not to speak of lot of commercial activities and schools. Autos are scant in these areas and the residents, particularly the older ones, have to walk over 1 km to reach the main road to take a bus. I request the TSRTC to immediately restore the bus services as more people are eagerly awaiting the resumption of the same, more so with life slowly returning to normalcy now.

D. Nagarjuna,

Kushaiguda

