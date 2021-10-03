Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Widen Stretch

Negotiating the stretch between Shenoy Nursing Home, East Marredpally, and Paradise is a nightmare for commuters especially during peak hours with traffic jams near St John’s Church being a daily nuisance. The main reason is the blockade at the church corner where the width is hardly 15 feet. The only solution is to widen the road by moving the compound wall by a few metres to allow free flow of traffic. Even the left turn is blocked for vehicles proceeding towards Paradise, Begumpet and beyond. I request the GHMC and Traffic Police to look into this issue.

N. Ramanathan,

Marredpally

Free left turn

Allowing vehicles coming from Jubilee Bus Station side and St Ann’s School road to get access to the main parking lot for JBS-Parade Ground metro station and vehicles from Paradise side taking the left turn arbitrarily is causing a lot of confusion. GHMC and Traffic Police should pre-empt any scope of accident at this point as it is often the confluence of vehicles coming from three opposite sides. A barricade or a traffic signal for vehicles from Paradise to JBS road needs to be put up to allow commuters access to the metro station.

Shiju T,

Secundrabad

Power bill

I have been residing at Golden Heights Colony, Upperpally, Rajendernager, for the past 11 years and receiving excess electricity bill for past one year for my meter - 5414854, ERO - 322, USC - 102696185. From ₹1,500 a month earlier, it has jumped to ₹6,000-₹8,000. I have complained several times to the department but no action had been taken till date. I request senior officials of the department to look into my grievance.

Fawad T.,

Rajendernagar

No response

I have personally experienced the shock and anguish of calling ‘100’ and the call not going through. Though I am not sure why, comments on the web say it is a known and common problem for many and has something to do with the phone company and/or the instruments. I have written to the Hyderabad police about this but not received any response. Why not make direct connect more easy for citizens?

Sandeep,

Secunderabad

