Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

12 September 2021 18:58 IST

GHMC website

I request the GHMC to start a 24-hour dedicated website for taking up emergency and urgent grievances from the citizens to tackle issues like flooding, tree fall, road cave-ins, potholes, stormwater drains overflow, clogging, etc., for taking up immediate repairs before a major tragedy unfolds. It should also indicate complaints received, pending works and completed works with photographs along with the respective mobile numbers of the teams to be contacted in case of any need.

P.S. Nivriti Sreelekha,

Boudhnagar

Road of horror

The road from Paradise Metro station towards Sunshine Hospital intended predominantly for two-wheelers has become a nightmare with cars and heavy vehicles using it, clogging the thoroughfare for hours. It also runs through the area fire station and it is quite likely the fire engine cannot come out quickly in case of an emergency call. I request the authorities concerned to look into this issue.

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

Dog terror

There are two groups of street dogs in Jupiter colony Road no.1, Sikh Road, Secunderabad. They become active at night, chasing people, and keep howling. There is no response from the sanitation department of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board despite many requests. I request for some respite from the SCB and suitable rehabilitation of the dogs.

C. Radhika,

Jupiter Colony

Ban PoP idols

The Telangana High Court’s decision of not allowing the immersion of Plaster Of Paris idols in Tank bund is welcome. Any material which harms humans and the environment should be banned. Earlier, to get a clay idol of Ganesha, one had to wait in queue for long as only a few outlets used to sell them, but now after the court order, many clay idols are available in the market. Next year, there should be only clay idols, however big they may be. There should be no more PoP idols.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Road repair

In response to my letter “Horrible roads” published under Reader’s Mail on September 6, the local authorities have started filling potholes on the main roads. As people are celebrating Ganesh festival, officials hurriedly started road repairs, thereby giving some relief to citizens. I really hope the quality of works is maintained to make them long lasting.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda

