Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

29 August 2021 19:25 IST

Restore concessions

Since the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is on the wane and all educational institutions are set to reopen from September 1, I request the South Central Railway authorities to remove tags of all COVID special trains to restore concessions and regular fares as the trains are anyway not adhering to COVID protocols. All the reserved coaches are now being filled to capacity and other coaches too are jampacked every day as I experienced during my recent travels. Railways should stop robbing commuters blind on the pretext of coronavirus any further.

N. Ramalakshmi,

Bolarum

Traffic regulation

The traffic police have no idea of traffic volume before opening any signal post at heavy flow areas, thus leading to unnecessary piling up for hours, during peak time. If vehicles flow per minute is more than 45 on either side and the traffic is held up on rotation for 90 seconds, about 140 vehicles get accumulated continuously. This is what is happening at Gangaram in Miyapur, and even the foot overbridge (FOB) nearby is not being used by pedestrians due to the opening of the unnecessary intersection. It is better to close such a traffic signal post when a nearby FOB is available and make traffic flow seamlessly, saving fuel by idling vehicles and cut down the sound pollution too.

K. Prasad,

Miyapur

Open lifts

Hyderabad Metro Rail passes through the dense routes of the city with stations available very kilometre. However, it has become a nightmare for senior citizens and the disabled to get access to the overhead stations whatwith the closure of lifts in some parts for the past few months, inexplicably. Surely, such sections of the population cannot be expected to climb the steep staircases. I request the metro rail authorities to ensure at least two lifts work at all metro railway stations during the rush hours.

P.S.Nivriti Sreelekha,

Boudhanagar

Dangerous manhole

There is a manhole with a raised profile likely to cause accidents on the main road of Adikmet joining Vidyanagar main road. The manhole cover is projecting about two inches above the ground level, thereby causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicle users. Most interesting is that this irregular cover is almost adjacent to the traffic police umbrella post, but they have failed to notice the danger under their nose as the focus is on issuing e-challans! I request the authorities concerned to immediately to repair the cover.

Vithal Desphande,

Warasiguda

