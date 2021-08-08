Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Denial mode

Though GHMC is in denial mode over the death of two labourers while cleaning drain silt with their hands, it is shocking that neither the Municipal Administration Minister, Mayor nor any official of GHMC visited the site and consoled the families of victims. Here, it is not the question of who was responsible and how the works were carried at night as further inquiry will reveal the facts, but consoling the bereaved families was important, and any assistance from CM relief fund or any other fund from people’s representatives can be promised. But there was no such move from GHMC nor from public representatives, which shows an iron heart.

Jayaprakash Reddy,

Nalgonda

Dangerous manhole

During monsoon or water supply on alternate days, the manhole on the main 40 feet road opposite Fazal Hospital in Muradnagar (near Mehedipatnam) in the middle of the road overflows. The drain water mixed with buffaloes dung dumped by the dairy farms situated nearby is spread all over the road causing a stench and aiding in mosquito breeding. This has been going on despite complaints by local people for years. Unfortunately, the problem is continuing despite the replacement of drainage pipelines with larger one nearly two years ago. I request the officials concerned to attend to this serious problem before it goes out of control.

Syed Ilyas Basha,

Muradnagar

Insanitary conditions

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the present insanitary condition of West Anandbagh. The lane beside Cinepolis and its adjacent lane is especially pathetic as sweeping is not done for weeks despite complaints lodged over phone and social media. Heaps of garbage have been lying on both sides of the roads for days together. There is no dustbin and refuse of neighbours is thrown on the roads. The number of flies and mosquitoes has naturally multiplied.

Suresh Kumar,

Anandbagh

Allow buses

On Srinagar Colony main road near HDFC bank, there is a bus stop with a big shelter indicating the bus numbers thar go to Yousufguda, Borabanda etc. from this point. Even though lockdown was lifted a few months ago and buses are going towards Mehdipatnam, Charminar etc. in the opposite direction at the same place, there are no buses going towards Borabanda as on date. Consequently, we are forced to go to Ameerpet by either bus or share-auto to board a bus. I, therefore, request the TSRTC authorities to immediately direct some buses towards Borabanda through this point as well.

K Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

Efficient service

I managed to renew my car driving license in a smooth fashion this time. I am sharing this good experience with the Hyderabad North Zone RTA office to express my appreciation and balance out the many complaints that often appear in this column. The online application, payment and booking of slot was smooth. Experience at the RTA office was nice with the staff giving proper directions and the entire process was completed in 10 minutes flat. My renewal application was approved the same day, but the license was not printed even after two weeks. When I sent an e-mail seeking speedy processing, within minutes the response said shortage of stationery has been causing delay, but one could use the soft copy downloaded from the mobile app. This was impressive. Congrats to the positive-minded staff at RTA.

Sreekumar Nhalur,

Tarnaka

