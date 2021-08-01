Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

01 August 2021 19:51 IST

Illegal structures

Civic bodies and citizens welcomed the Supreme Court ruling way back in 2013 when shrines and statues on public roads were banned as it addressed a common hazard in all our cities and towns. Unauthorised religious structures, often thinly disguised cases of land grab, had sprung up on public and private land obstructing roads and putting residents to inconvenience. Unfortunately, local political interests and ‘religious sentiments’ are standing in the way of removal of such structures as was evident in the report on a park being encroached in your columns. Will there be any action on this front?

J.S. Acharya,

Nacharam

Water supply

There is no proper drinking water supply in S.P.R.Hills, T.Anjayaa Nagar in Borabanda from last month. The local water board official has been assuring adequate daily supply but the problem persists. I request the officials concerned to look into this issue urgently.

Farheen Begum,

Jubilee Hills

Black water

We get Godavari water from the Banjara Hills pump house. For the past one week, the colour of water is blackish. Though we are boiling it prior to use, I urge the HMWSSB authorities to take immediate corrective action.

M.V.Nagavender Rao,

Anand Bagh

Illegal poles

Two poles by private telecom firms have sprung up on the footpath near my home near Barkatpura bus depot digging deep and obstructing the pedestrians’ path with wires hanging all over. I request the telecommunications department and GHMC officials concerned to look into this matter and take action as the representatives did not show any permission letter from them even when asked.

T.Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Wrong signage

Signboard displaying the directions at entry point of the newly launched Babu Jagjivan Ram - Balanagar flyover is creating unnecessary confusion. The signboard near Sobhana bus stop points to both Fatehnagar and Jeedimetla towards the left side as if they are in the same direction, when in reality, they are in opposite directions. The intended meaning was to show Jeedimetla’s driveway is to keep left and slide onto the service road and not to stay on the lane leading towards the Balanagar flyover. Furthermore, one must turn right, take a U-turn under the flyover, and then move left to join Jeedimetla main road. Hence, authorities concerned must modify the signboard appropriately with clear-cut indications to avoid confusion.

K.M. Ramayanam,

Balanagar

