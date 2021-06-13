Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Streetlights not working

I stay in Sainikpuri on HT line road. I find many streetlights not working. I registered a complaint on the GHMC app and got a prompt reply registering the complaint and the name of the concerned AE along with the mobile number. When I dialled the number, it was `switched off’. My calls to the call centre number of GHMC yielded no results. The road is very dark and with stray dogs around, it is very difficult to move around. I would request higher GHMC officials to take cognisance of the issue and address the problem.

I.V.R. Kumar,

Sainikpuri

More ration

The second wave of COVID-19 had shattered many families, claimed several lives, made many jobless and penniless, therefore, I would like to ask the Telangana government if providing Re.1/- a kg rice is sufficient for ration card holders? The need of the hour is to include many more daily use items like sugar, cooking oil, pulses, kerosene oil etc. New ration cards should be issued to middle class families and lower income group people not having them. Ration must be given on mere presentation of card since OTP is received on registered telephone number which can be carried by a dependent. Doorstep delivery should also be considered.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

Ramakrishnam

Remove barricades

During the lockdown restriction period, barricades are being placed at multiple locations closing the main roads sometimes. Being unaware of this, the commuters are forced to take long routes resulting in unnecessary wastage of time and fuel. When the entire police staff is on the field and the number of commuters is also highly regulated, why such sudden closure of main roads and why this additional burden on travellers?

K. Satish Reddy,

Abids

Reduce property tax

In view of COVID pandemic which has affected many people financially, Telangana government should extend the 50% concession of property tax to residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment area too, as the existing tax is almost more than double of the GHMC tax. When legislators and Parliamentarians are also getting elected from SCB, why don’t GHMC rules not apply in respect of property tax? Both the government and the SCB may kindly consider this genuine appeal

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

