Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

06 June 2021 18:59 IST

CoWin booking

This has reference to booking of slots for vaccination on the CoWin portal. At any given time, there are only two probabilities one will encounter while attempting to book slots. Either the slots at all centres are shown fully booked or vaccination is not available for the chosen date. The online portal is not at all helpful in registering for slots on any given day/time. Hopefully, we will see either more centres or increase in vaccination slots so that one need not struggle for registrations.

Kumar Shastri,

Advertising

Advertising

Moula Ali

Withhold payment

I am a small farmer from Nizamabad district and based on my experience, I wish to bring to your kind notice that the government needs to withhold Rythu Bandhu payment where applications for mutations are pending with revenue authorities. When the scheme was unveiled in 2018, cheques were issued to beneficiaries but many received them after expiry period of three months and could not encash it. Therefore, we request you to please arrange to transfer funds to beneficiaries bank account after receipt of expired cheques.

Lalith D,

Nagarkhana

Fuel prices

During the UPA government regime, domestic gas cylinder was costing around ₹400- ₹475 with subsidy directly paid to gas agencies. When NDA government came, a new policy was introduced where the consumer pays full amount to the gas agency and government credits subsidy amount in consumers’ bank account. Initially, about ₹270 was credited as subsidy but cost of domestic gas cylinder in Hyderabad being ₹861, the consumer now gets back only ₹41. It means actual payment is ₹820 for a gas cylinder. Is this price justified during this pandemic and when international oil price has drastically come down?

T.Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Fair price

It is time for the government to conduct a round table meeting with private hospitals and diagnostic centres along with Indian Medical Association for acceptable charges with a human touch in this pandemic. This is most urgent in the interests of people as well medical services with public-private partnership. If private hospitals come forward to slash charges, they should be given incentives during the pandemic. The earlier it is done the better it us since High Court is very serious about this.

Jayaprakash Reddy,

Nalgonda

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)