Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Consult experts

It is high time that the government consulted medical, public health and epidemic experts along with economists and social scientists on containing the COVID-19 pandemic instead of depending on ministers and a few bureaucrats. Team work and taking suggestions from experienced hands is needed. There is crowding on streets and at various shops selling essentials, groceries, vegetables, fruits etc. between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. with no chance of social distancing while many do not wear masks. Ward-wise relaxation on alternate days to avoid crowding should be tried.

Jayaprakash Reddy,

Nalgonda

Public campaign

A rigorous public awareness campaign is required through mobile vans in high-risk areas like markets, wine shops, cinema theatres, bus stands and railway stations.

Posters and hoardings should be put up at all vantage points and behind autorickshaws, buses and cabs highlighting the importance of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene as preventive measures. Real time monitoring and correctly displaying number of tests conducted, positivity rate, patients treated and discharged at hospitals, and the number of deaths is necessary. Transparency and accuracy in reporting will enable epidemiologists to suggest a good strategy in fighting COVID-19.

T.Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Money transfer

My monthly interests and pension deposits in my account with Andhra Bank used to be promptly informed through text messages. After it was merged with Union Bank, messages are sporadically sent to my phone.

When I wanted to check, the bank server was not in service for me to get my pass book updated and paper roll was not available in the ATM near my house.

I request the Provident Fund to specify the word ‘Pension NEFT transfer’ in place of just NEFT transfer so that it is easier to know from where the amounts are coming.

N.S.R Murthy,

Secunderabad

Merger woes

I recently visited a Canara Bank branch on the Ameerpet main road to make a Syndicate Bank credit card payment since both banks are merged.

However, I was astonished to hear from the staff that Syndicate bank credit card payment is not getting opened and was advised to go to the bank’s branch for making the payment.

I don’t understand why even after the merger of the two institutions long ago, one has to go to the respective bank for making payment of credit card.

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Ameerpet

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns.

They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)