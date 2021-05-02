Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Come to our rescue

Fear and news of COVID-19 has crippled our freedom of movement and social relationships with social distancing becoming the order of the day. So-called life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab etc are being prescribed by doctors and families of patients are made to procure those themselves. They have to run around to find the drug or end up losing their loved one if they can’t lay their hands on it. There is a huge shortage of medicines and some are being sold by black marketeers at exorbitant prices which a normal person cannot afford.

Why can’t the State government rise to the occasion and open their own outlets to dispense the medicines on doctor’s prescription so that many lives can be saved? Imposing night curfews or lockdowns will not solve the problem; instead it adds more to agony. Request the authorities to shoulder the pain and agony of the patient, and do the needful.

V.G. Deshpande,

Warsiguda

Sharing oxygen

A single oxygen cylinder being shared by three patients/citizens outside a private hospital as beds were full sounds like a novel idea. It was also noticed that they were being monitored with a shared oxygen-meter, showing excellent presence of mind. Kudos to the three persons, hospital and staff as a life lost cannot be brought back. Where there is a will, there is a way. Have a big tent or asbestos to protect/ shield the patients from the heat too.

P.V. Padmavati,

Boudhanagar

Shifting of PO

There are proposals to shift the Sarada Nagar post office in Vanasthalipuram from the present premises which is in prime location and accessible to people.

One plan seeks to merge it with Vanasthalipuram sorting post office but it is 2km away and not at all convenient for senior citizens. Authorities concerned are requested to take a decision in the larger public interest.

I V.Prabhakar Rao,

Vanasthalipuram

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns.

They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)