Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

26 April 2021 00:20 IST

Overflowing manhole

The drainage manhole on Srinagar colony main road opposite Katuru Niwas has been overflowing for the past one week. The water is flowing on the main road, putting pedestrians to inconvenience. We have complained to the municipal personnel many times but no action has been taken by the area officials, who are already aware of the same. The overflowing manhole is the cause for spread of infections in the area. I request repair of the drainage manhole and provision for a dust bin in Yellareddyguda.

K. Durga Prasad Rao, Advertising Advertising

Hyderabad

Hospitals overcharging

COVID-19 patients are being overcharged by private hospital due to poor grievance redressal system. Most complaints made by the patients have elicited poor or no response from the government and hospitals have not refunded the excessive amounts charged. As there is no structured grievance redressal system, no one knows how many complaints have been received by the government. Most shocking is that Remdesivir injection is sold in black at high price beyond the reach of many. The State government has to appoint a committee to keep a check on billing and hoarding of the drug.

V. Suresh Kumar,

Hyderabad

Health emergency

The Supreme Court has rightly termed the second wave of the pandemic as a national health emergency and that the government should act accordingly. Covid control rooms should be set up in all major cities for immediate help and action. Civil society organisations should be involved for effective preventive norms and awareness campaigns to be taken up. All elections should be postponed till the pandemic comes under control. Governments should recruit health machinery and experts as per need, ensure vaccines follow the ‘one nation, one price’ idea, strict monitoring of private hospitals in pricing and reporting, check black marketing of drugs plus maintain supply chain management of oxygen cylinders and drugs.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Hyderabad

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)

(eom)