Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Speed limit

GHMC and Rachakonda Traffic police identifies the Neredmet crossing as “accident prone” as lack of speed up breakers on both sides of the main roads is causing accidents with vehicles travelling at high speed. I urge the GHMC ajthorities to set up speed breakers on priority.

I would also request the traffic police to install speed limit indicators for motorists, to prevent accidents.

Robin Zaccheus,

Neredmet

Traffic density

There are certain stretches where the density of traffic is very heavy. One such stretch is between Warasiguda and Secunderabad. RTC can introduce mini buses into a single change (point to point without halts in between) for one-way movement with only driver-cum-conductor to manage the commute. There are several such points to identify and to enhance earnings.

P. Vasudeva Rao,

Boudhnagar

T-junctions

At some T-junctions like Saroornagar on the stretch between Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar, red signal is displayed even for the vehicles moving straight which is unwarranted adding to the confusion which must be the case for right moving vehicles only and not for straight moving ones. But in similar junctions like Panama and Sushma, free straight vehicle movement is allowed. Traffic police are requested to take corrective steps in this direction.

I.V.Prabhakara Rao,

Vanathalipuram

Traffic lights

I would like to draw the attention of the municipal and traffic police to the road from Balanagar to Jeedimetla, in Shapurnagar. There is a junction at Ranga theatre where there is heavy traffic from all four sides continuously.

Hence, there is a need for installing traffic lights at this junction to regulate the vehicular flow and also to avoid accidents.

G.V.N.Murthy,

Qutbullapur

