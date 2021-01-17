Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

17 January 2021 22:24 IST

Free water

While the free drinking water scheme launched by Telangana government is quite laudable, it was painful for those who were required to shell out as much as ₹50,000 per flat to obtain a water connection under a partially public funded scheme from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board in December 2019. Residents of Panchavati Colony, Manikonda, most of who belong to lower-middle class, were strained to gather the said amount and paid them promptly to the Water Board in time.

Viewed in the present perspective, it is but fair enough that a proportional relief be provided to these hapless water users as well.

K. Seshagiri Row,

Manikonda

Bad road

Hasmathpet road with heavy traffic round the clock connecting the Karimnagar and Nagpur highways is in a very bad shape with unavoidable ditches and potholes, even on the junction at Bapujinagar. In view of such bad roads, there is an immediate need to repair the road and avoid accidents arising out of sudden twists and turns by vehicles during commute.

K. Ramakrishna,

BHEL

School reopening risks

The Telangana government wants students to return to school and they have declared February 1 as the reopening date for those in class 9 and above. Parents have every fear that sanitation measures in schools may not be adequate and toilets may not be cleaned properly. Transportation, too, may pose risk to the students. Keeping in view such problems, many parents are ready to settle for online education for their children and don’t want to expose their families to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

K.V. Suresh,

Hyderabad

Huge pothole

This is to bring to the notice of municipal authorities concerned about the huge pothole between metro pillar B1148 and B1149 on the Narayanaguda-YMCA Road which is damaging vehicles and is a danger for those using it. A temporary filling up of the crevice with gravel has turned out to be short-lived and the crater is wide open again.Deep potholes and bad roads across the twin cities are causing accidents as they can easily be missed at night.

K.Venkateswarlu,

Kachiguda

Sankranti made sweeter

I would like to appreciate the journalists covering some special news stories, one of them being, “A royal letter for the Nizam on Sankranti”. In that, it was recollected how the Dynasty of Indore on January 15, 1883, had sent gifts of sweets to sixth Nizam Mir Mahbub Ali Khan on Sankranti festival to reaffirm friendship between two princely states even though Nizam was not celebrating but his Hindu subjects were. Moreover, his comparison of Sankranti with Shab-e-Barat observed by Muslim community shows his big pure heart with broad mind. Such was the love between two faiths. But these days there is no such goodwill but polluted hearts and communal mindset without any love and harmony.

Though we come across State programmes on festivals of all faiths, they are all without any purity of heart and filled with political interests. We all have to learn a lot from the then princely states — heads of Indore and Hyderabad for their friendship.

In another story on helmets, DCP-Traffic Vijay Kumar S.M. boldly said political leaders at all levels must refrain from prevailing over the police from looking the other way. He rightly questioned politicians if they can bring back lost lives and come to the rescue of bereaved families.

Thanks to both journalists for good stories on Sankranti and for bringing awareness on communal harmony and traffic rules on helmets.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda

