Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

30 November 2020 23:31 IST

Life Certificate app

The Telangana government developed a mobile app to help retired employees furnish their annual life certificate. However, it is seen that apart from other details, the voter ID card EPIC is made compulsory and unless it is tallied, one can not complete the process of submission of life certificate.

Neither the pension paying officer nor bank have voter card details of the pensioner. Pension office has details of PAN card and pensioner ID allotted by PPO and bank account. At no place in the pensioners’ record do voter card details find a place, so the government may give a thought to this and suitably modify enabling multiple options

K.V.P.Rao,

Hyderabad

Cable maze

There are all kinds of cables wrung around electric and other poles criss-crossing the city skyline and buildings. Can a policy or some guidelines be put in place for the unsightly rolls of cables hanging on streetlights or traffic light posts? Service providers like ACT/JIO and other ISP should also take the responsibility of providing and routing their network cables in a more aesthetic way. Moreover, loose hanging cables on the roadside are dangerous for commuters.

K.V.R. Rao,

Hyderabad

Bad roads

A narrow road linking between Doveton Bazaar in Cantonment area and Alwal municipal area under the railway bridge is in a precarious condition for decades. Both sides of the roads are well laid as and when roads get damaged, but this linking road is left unattended since it belongs to Railways.

I brought this matter to SCR’s notice and requested them to carry out the repairs as there is heavy waterlogging during monsoon and it is also prone to accidents but to no avail. Thousands of people move on this road daily, so I request the authorities to do the needful.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Macha Bolarum

Stray dogs

The number of stray dogs in West Venkatapuram in Alwal has been increasing by the day and the residents are finding it extremely difficult to tackle them.

The dogs follow passersby in packs. Many morning walkers, especially senior citizens, feel threatened by their presence, as do newspaper boys and delivery boys.

I request the authorities to kindly look into the matter and suitably rehabilitate the dogs.

B. Pavani,

West Venkatapuram

Pedestrian crossing

I am a resident of Sreenivasa Village Apartments located opposite to Mahmood function hall in Yousufguda Checkpost. Our apartment is directly opposite metro pillar C1514.

Currently, there is no pedestrian crossing between the pillars C1509 and C1522, which is a distance of almost 600 metres without any gap for people to cross the street. Because of this, one has to go all the way to the metro station at C1522.

There is an urgent need to provide a pedestrian crossing somewhere between Yousufguda Basti and checkpost, or at least a gap wide enough for a person to cross.

K. Ramachandruni,

Yousufguda

