Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Encroachment on nala wall resulted in narrowing down of the water channel and flooding in Manovikasnagar.

15 November 2020 23:18 IST

Drain encroached

Progressive Cooperative Housing Society was established in 1990 as per the approved layout and about 25 houses were constructed since then. There was a pumphouse-cum-park in the colony along with a watchman’s house and a compound wall constructed three decades ago, as per the approved layout, adjoining a nala or stormwater drain.

However, there is an encroachment on the other side of the nala wall resulting in the narrowing down of the water channel which collapsed due to heavy flows from upstream, leaving the pumphouse wall damaged. This resulted in flooding of the houses of our colony and damage to the vehicles and ground floor contents of most houses in the last month.

We request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and remove encroachment on the other side of the nala and bring relief to the colony residents who are mostly senior citizens, from the threat of flooding again in near future.

Ramakrishna,

Manovikasnagar

Water bill

We have been given a notice by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board demanding payment of around ₹2.26 lakh (with waiver of exorbitant interest amount charged under OTS Scheme for CAN nos 063111668/ 063152223) for sewerage charges from the year 2013.

No intimation whatsoever has been given by the department as on date except for the above notice. We are pensioners residing in the area. We do not understand as to why the government is so harsh and merciless, and asking us to pay after around seven to eight years.

Are they not duty bound to inform us all these years?

I request the Chief Minister to kindly waive 50% of principal amount along with the interest amount waiver already announced and extend the payment date by at least a month so as to enable us to make the payment to the department.

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Hyderabad

