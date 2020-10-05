Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Drain water overflowing due to choked sewer line on Street no. 2, Chikoti Gardens.

05 October 2020 00:25 IST

Broken manholes

I urge the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board to take up repair of broken manholes at Street Number 2, Chikoti Gardens, on the way to Holy Trinity Church. Sewage water is overflowing and the manholes urgently need to be replaced. Due to the recent rain, the main sewer line too is choked and causing stink besides spillage. I request the authorities to clear the same immediately.

Amar Rao, Advertising Advertising

Chikoti Gardens

Footpath vendors

I request GHMC-Uppal and the traffic police to remove all the vendors occupying the footpath along the NGRI boundary wall as there is absolutely no place for pedestrians to walk. I also request the officials concerned to complete the footpath work at the back of Hanuman temple till the NGRI second gate. A three feet wide footpath will be sufficient for pedestrians on this heavy-traffic road.

A.M. Dayal,

Tarnaka

Street dogs missing

For the past few months, the GHMC has been taking street dogs in the name of sterilisation but these dogs which are supposed to be brought back to the same localities after the operations is not being done. As per law, the sterilised dogs have to be freed in the area from where they were captured. Many strays from the areas of West Anandbagh, Vishnupuri, Malkajgiri and others were picked up but only a few have been brought back. There needs to be some accountability.

K.V. Suresh,

Malkajgiri

Noise pollution

I wish to bring to the notice of the municipal authorities about the inconvenience being caused due to continuous blaring of loudspeakers in the Moula Ali area. It begins early in the morning despite court orders and goes on continuously, without break, causing much distress to the elderly and those working from home. There needs to be some restrictions on this count.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

