Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Roadside workshops

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the mushrooming of the car repair workshop business in the Gandhi Nagar-Lower Tank Bund area. Vehicles for repair are parked on both sides of the already narrow roads causing traffic hazard. Vehicles are also parked along the road median strips blocking the driver’s view and shrinking approach to the U-turn. The authorities may consider identifying open spaces for creating auto workshop zones with basic infrastructure, and relocate these workshops. This will not only help smooth movement of traffic but also improve the look of the roads. The authorities may also consider identifying open spaces for creating food parks for relocation of food stalls that have sprung up in the Ashok Nagar-Gandhi Nagar area and are occupying footpaths even in residential colonies.

Dattatraya Karajgikar,

Gandhinagar

Work abandoned

Deep trenches have been dug up on both sides of the road opposite St Ann’s School on the S.D. Road in Secunderabad many days ago but the work has been stopped abruptly thereafter. Why is the work not being completed? Are the trenches for power cables supposed to be taken underground or are the authorities planning to build a subway after a foot over-bridge was dismantled during the metro rail construction at the site?

Lakshman V.,

West Marredpally

Swipe Card

With Metro Rail starting operations, restricting the ticketing system only through online is not right. Since most people have debit and credit cards nowadays, the authorities should keep this in mind and also start issuing tokens at the counters in stations by accepting swipe cards. All major establishments are already doing business by accepting debit and credit cards, so why should the metro not follow the same for cashless transactions?

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Hyderabad

Licence renewal

It has been nearly a month since I renewed my driving licence at RTA-Uppal, but I am yet to receive the same. Actually, the standard time for dispatching it is 15 days. I made an online complaint on August 29 and was informed it will be dispatched within 15 days. But there has been sign of my licence. I request the transport department to arrange for it at the earliest.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

