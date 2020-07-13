Reader’s mail - Hyderabad

13 July 2020 00:19 IST

Spend money better

When Telangana is in debt and has a pandemic to tackle, is it worth shelling out public money on constructing a new building? The demolition of the Secretariat building was causing extreme pollution and was life threatening for respiratory sufferers in this season. Instead of aiding people in distress, the government is spending on its comforts which is not warranted. So many people are crying for help, some have lost employment, some have not received salaries, some have died and yet, the government is hell bent on constructing a new building.

Vithal G Deshpande, Advertising Advertising

Warsiguda

Social distancing

The inauguration of beautification works at Uppal crossroads by a Minister accompanied by Mayor and MLA with a crowd behind them in violation of lockdown norms gives an impression that our political leaders are not keen to learn lessons. Law enforcing authorities seem to have a different yardstick for them. These leaders are setting a wrong example with their indiscipline. Austerity measures should be initiated by the government to save public money and implement public health norms by banning all such functions till normalcy is restored.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Anandnagar

Violating regulations

It is indeed deplorable that a few leaders of ruling party are almost not following COVID-19 regulations of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Most government programmes are attended by officials, party leaders and cadre in large numbers. Even Ministers, MLAs and MPs are failing to convince the party cadre to follow preventive measures and the result is a number of people’s representatives and officials becoming victims of coronavirus.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda

